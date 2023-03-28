You Can Snag a Bottle of Oprah’s Favorite Olive Oil for 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think “Oprah-approved olive oil” you probably think of liquid gold — an olive oil so luxurious that one drop could make any meal taste like it came out of a Michelin Star restaurant. Although Oprah’s favorite olive oil is absolutely delicious, it’s actually attainable, and right now you can buy one bottle and get another completely free.

Featured on Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List, Brightland is an olive oil company that specializes in making delectable cold-pressed olive oils that feature a variety of different flavor profiles. Right now, Brightland is hosting a Harvest Sale on its Alive oil, which means you can snag two bottles of Alive for the price of one.

Alive is a grassy, smooth oil ideal for salads, hummus, baked goods, fresh greens, and bread. Alongside grassy notes, Alive features flavors of butter, almond, and banana peel. It’s made with early-harvest Arbequina and Arbosana olives grown on small family farms in California’s Central Valley and this batch was harvested and made in November 2021.

Brightland’s olive oils come in UV-coated glass jars to protect the oils from the sun and all of Brightland’s packaging is completely recyclable.

Normally, a set of two bottles would set you back $74, but you can grab two bottles of Alive for just $37. And according to Oprah, the hype is worth it.

Ditch the generic store-bought olive oil and give this top-tier, Oprah-approved oil while it's on sale. Your cooking may just go from good to great, all thanks to one simple ingredient.

