Nancy Fuller’s No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars May Actually Be Better Than Reese’s Cups

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with something chocolatey, peanut buttery, and utterly divine? Nancy Fuller has you covered. Fuller’s no-bake peanut butter bar recipe tastes just like Reese’s Cups and they come together in a snap. The hardest part about making these bars is waiting for them to set up in the fridge.

“It’s the easiest recipe in the world,” Fuller said of her peanut butter bars in a video posted to the Food Network Instagram page.

The peanut butter portion of the recipe contains graham cracker crumbs, which gives the bars that rich, Reese’s-like texture. Fuller also likes to add a pinch of salt to cut the sweetness and allow you to taste all the flavors without them being overpowered by the confectioner’s sugar.

On top of the peanut butter layer goes a thick pour of chocolate ganache, which Fuller makes by melting semisweet chocolate chips into heavy cream.

Then, the whole tray of deliciousness goes into the refrigerator for 45 minutes to set up completely and allow for easy slicing. Cut the bars into even squares and serve! Just like Reese’s Cups, you can’t eat just one.

Because this recipe uses such simple ingredients, you may want to use it as a base for experimenting. Rather than graham cracker crumbs, you could try to use other types of cookie crumbs like chocolate Oreo cookies, sugar cookies, or even peanut butter cookies to pack more peanut butter punch. And you can test out different kinds of ganache, too, by using different kinds of dark and milk chocolates. Related story Kardea Brown’s Lemon-lime Soda Cake Is Light, Sugary, & Perfect for Your Springtime Dinner Party

No matter what you decide to put into your version of Fuller’s no-bake peanut butter bars, they’re going to taste delicious and become an instant go-to in your dessert recipe stash.

Get the full recipe from the Food Network.

Before you go, check out the gallery below: