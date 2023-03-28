Here’s How Ree Drummond Makes Her Two Favorite Grilled Cheese Recipes in an Air Fryer

Those who sing the praises of air fryers know you can cook pretty much anything with these handy kitchen gadgets — including grilled cheese, according to The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond. Put the pan away and fire up the fryer because these two grilled cheese recipes look oh-so-good and may be better than any grilled cheese cooked on a skillet.

“Grilled cheese + PW air fryer = TruLuv4Ever,” Drummond captioned her March 17 Instagram post. “The cheese melts and the bread crisps like crazy! It’s a miracle.”

For her first grilled cheese, Drummond grabs sourdough bread, cheddar, muenster, and Jarlsberg cheese, and a bit of dijon mustard. Everything is stacked between both slices of bread, which are then coated with a thin layer of butter, and then the sandwich is placed into the air fryer (The Pioneer Woman-branded air fryer, that is!).

Drummond cooks the grilled cheese for about five minutes on each side to get a crispy crust and melty center.

For her second grilled cheese, Drummond cuts up a fresh ciabatta roll and spreads a bit of sour cherry jam on each slice. She then adds a few generous slices of brie cheese, makes her sandwich, and then butters the outside of each slice of bread.

Drummond tosses the sandwich into the air fryer, again for about four to five minutes on each side, and voila! A sweet, sour, and cheesy lunch. Related story Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

If you have yet to get in on the air fryer movement, you can pick up Drummond’s Pioneer Woman air fryer for just $87 at Walmart.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Air Fryer $87 Buy now

The next time you’re craving a grilled cheese, don’t turn on the stove just yet. Try out Drummond’s air fryer method to achieve that crispy, cheesy perfection.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: