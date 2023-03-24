Costco Is Selling the Cutest Rae Dunn Serving Sets & They’re Perfect for Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love entertaining, but it’s not always easy to set out the ultimate snack spread. We put olives in a empty plastic container that used to hold hummus; chips go into our biggest mixing bowl; dips get spooned into a motley crew of mismatched bowls and plastic food storage containers. It works, but it’s not exactly pretty. But Costco has a solution, and it’s not just practical, it’s also cute as can be. They’re selling a Rae Dunn serving set, and it’ll make setting up for all of your spring and summer soirees a total breeze.

Costco’s Rae Dunn 5-Piece Stoneware Serve Set features a stoneware serving platter that says Serve, and three stoneware bowls that say Dip, Dunk, and Spread, respectively. There’s also a large stoneware tray that holds both the serving platter and the three dipping bowls, but you could use that separately as an additional serving platter if needed.

The serving set is dishwasher and microwave safe, and the price can’t be beat — in-store it’s $21.99, and on the Costco website it’s $27.99. Get your Costco member card ready (sign up here) so you can snag one of these Rae Dunn serving sets before they sell out.

If you love the idea of having some dedicated servingware, but aren’t the biggest fans of Rae Dunn’s signature style, we found some cute affordable options on Amazon, too.

The first is a round serving set, which includes a central bowl surrounded by four serving dishes, all of which can sit atop the included round serving tray, or can be used separately so that tray can be in use, too. The set is made from porcelain, comes in white or turquoise, and is oven and dishwasher safe.

We also love this simple set of white serving trays. Each tray is 15 inches long by 10 inches wide, and you have three to work with. They’re made of shatter-proof, crack-proof plastic, which is a good alternative to porcelain if you have kids or are just clumsy (we can relate).

Once you actually have the right tools for the job, you’ll find yourself entertaining with ease.

