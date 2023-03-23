Alex Guarnaschelli Wrote a Cookbook With Daughter Ava Clark & You Can Pre-order It Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Alex Guarnaschelli, then chances are you’re pretty familiar with someone very close to Iron Chef and Alex vs America star. And no, we’re not talking about her adorable dog León, who she adopted almost a year ago. We’re talking about her daughter Ava Clark. Alex and Ava seem like quite the duo, regularly appearing in each other’s social media pictures, videos, and Instagram lives. Now, they’re embarking on the ultimate parent-child adventure together, at least for a famous chef and her foodie daughter: they wrote a cookbook, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Foods: A Cookbook by Alex Guarnaschelli and Ava Clark $30.00 Buy now

What you need to know about Clark is that, just like her mom, she’s got a passion for cooking. How many kids do you know who can make whole glazed duck with an apple tart tatin for dessert…and how many adults, for that matter? Not only is Clark a whiz in the kitchen already, she’s also seriously smart and has a dry, witty sense of humor that has us seeing big things for her in the future.

The cookbook is called Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Food, and it will be released on September 5th. But it’s already available for pre-order, so buy a copy now and you’ll be one of the first to recieve it when it comes out.

The book contains 75 recipes total, featuring their own passed-down family recipes for comforing favorites like Blueberry Pie and Nanny Ida’s Crisp Potato Latkes, along with pro chef tips for mastering cooking basics like perfectly juicy meatballs, the fluffiest fritattas, the most garlicky garlic bread, and more.

If the book is even half as good as the duo’s food, or half as charming as their powers of charisma combined, then Cook It Up: Bold Moves for Family Food is bound to be a classic.

