The Best Store-Bought Kimchi to Add to Your Shopping List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re not already riding the kimchi train, now’s your sign to get on board. The gut-healthy condiment is a spicy, fermented Korean staple. It’s typically made with napa cabbage, radish, gochujang, garlic, ginger and a mix of anchovy, shrimp or fish sauce for a kick of umami. Many kimchis also have apple or pear for a touch of sweetness to balance the fermented, umami flavor.

You can add kimchi to so many dishes. It’s a great addition to pasta sauce for a spicy kick or top your rice or noodle bowl with it, it’s also excellent in a taco instead of lettuce and makes a bright topping for eggs as well. You can serve kimchi as a stand alone side dish too or just eat it as a healthy snack for those probiotic benefits.

Since Kimchi hit the mainstream market in the United States, there’s some great brands out there to try that are widely available at local grocery stores, Asian markets or you can just order some on Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite store-bought kimchi brands to help you shop. Get ready to add some crunch and tang to your life!

Mother In Law’s Kimchi

Mother-in-Law’s Kimchi.

Mother-in-Law’s Kimchi is widely available in grocery stores so it may look familiar. It’s a fan favorite for a reason. Their house kimchi is made with napa cabbage, red pepper, onion, scallion, chives, salt, sugar, garlic, ginger, anchovy sauce, salted shrimp, bone broth – to name a few ingredients! It’s tangy, umami and complex and the veggies retain their crunch somehow. They also make a great vegan kimchi.

Wildbrine Kimchi

Image: Wildbrine.

Wilbrine’s kimchi is made with high-quality ingredients like freshly chopped napa cabbage, ginger, and grated horseradish root. Their kimchi is also fish-free so it’s safe for those with a shellfish allergy.

Wildbrine Kimchi $7.79 Buy now

Cleveland Kitchen Classic Kimchi

Cleveland.

Cleveland’s Classic Kimchi is made with garlic, mustard greens, red pepper and apple which gives the kimchi a nice subtle note of sweetness.

Cleveland Classic Kimchi $6.23 Buy now

Nasoya Kimchi

Made with napa cabbage, radish, red pepper powder, pear, garlic, and salt, this kimchi from Nasoya delivers on that perfect balance of sour, spicy and umami flavors.

Nasoya Kimchi $6.89 Buy now

Tobagi Sliced Kimchi

Kimchi fans agree that Tobagi one of the best store brands you can find. Tobagi strikes the perfect balance of sour and spicy. The key to this is the umami hit from the salted shrimp, anchovies and oyster sauce combined with the sweetness from apples, pears and sugar which delivers a complex fermented flavor.

Tobagi Sliced Kimchi $ Buy now

Choi’s Kimchi Company

Choi’s Kimchi Company

Choi’s Kimchi Company uses a traditional recipe and is made to order. Their award-winning Spicy Napa Cabbage Kimchi is the most traditional variety and a delicious gateway into the world of kimchi.

Choi’s Kimchi Company $25.99 Buy now

Jongga Kimchi

Jongga.

In addition to the traditional kimchi, Jongga makes a variety of types, including baek kimchi (white kimchi that’s not too spicy) and other varieties that range in funk and spice levels. What’s also great about this brand is that they sell their kimchis in a variety of packaging options ranging from glass jars to plastic containers and large plastic bags. It’s widely distributed and reasonably priced – you can even find it at Costco!

Jongga Kimchi $9.32 Buy now

Sunja’s Kimchi

Sunja’s.

This vegetarian kimchi is shockingly good. It’s tangy, spicy and the perfect condiment to serve with a bowl of rice or noodles. Since kimchi continues to ferment, when you open this jar it may bubble!