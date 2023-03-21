Giada De Laurentiis Just Added Lots of Italian Easter Desserts & Candies to Her Shop & They’re Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking to get a headstart on planning your Easter festivities this year? Then let Giada De Laurentiis help! De Laurentiis just added so many sweet traditional Italian Easter treats to her Giadzy store and there’s something for everyone. From chocolates for the kids to brunch sweets for the adults, you’ll find everything you need to make this Easter the tastiest one yet.

It doesn’t get much Easter-y than the Venchi Milk Chocolate Bunny! Made with Venchi’s signature, creamy milk chocolate, this hollow bunny makes an excellent gift or centerpiece decoration. Both kids and adults will love this sweet treat.

Image: Venchi

Venchi Milk Chocolate Bunny $22 Buy now

This year, the Easter Bunny is traveling into town in style. The Venchi Milk Chocolate Bunny Easter Egg is a hollow milk chocolate egg with an adorable bunny motif on the side. It’s a classic Easter treat with a slight upgrade.

Image: Venchi

Venchi Milk Chocolate Bunny Easter Egg $28 Buy now

Giadzy’s Buona Pasqua from Afar Box lets you sample two delicious sweet Easter treats — a dark chocolate and hazelnut Easter egg, which comes with a surprise toy inside, and mini assorted Easter eggs that come in a cute tin.

Image: Giadzy

Giadzy Buona Pasqua from Afar Box $48 Buy now

You can also pick up the Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Easter Egg from D. Barbero on its own. The dark chocolate egg has whole hazelnuts nestled into one side, and when you crack it open, you’ll find a keychain, dress up jewelry, or colored pencils inside!

Image: D. Barbero

D. Barbero Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Easter Egg $30 Buy now

Experience a traditional Italian Easter brunch with Giadzy’s Italian Colomba Brunch box. It comes with hazelnut Colomba Italian Easter cake, hazelnut & cocoa spread, and wild blueberry jam. All you need is a cup of espresso, and you’re in business. Related story Nail Easter Brunch With This $8 Peeps Pancake Skillet Set

Image: Giadzy

Giadzy Italian Colomba Brunch $76 Buy now

Or, grab the Fiasconaro Hazelnut Colomba Italian Easter Cake separately and work it into your own Easter brunch menu! Similar to panettone, Colomba is a sweet bread that is studded with hazelnuts and raisins and is shaped like a dove.

Image: Fiasconaro

Fiasconaro Hazelnut Colomba Italian Easter Cake $48 Buy now

Shop the entire Giadzy Easter collection here. You’ll find more edible treats, like Giada’s favorite giant chocolate Easter eggs, which come in a variety of different chocolates. Easter can’t come soon enough!

