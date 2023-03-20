Ina Garten Calls Her Make-ahead Salmorejo Soup a ‘Modern’ Gazpacho & It Couldn’t Be Easier to Make

Just because spring is here doesn’t mean soup season is a thing of the past! With a little creativity (and some help from Ina Garten!), you can transition your favorite cold-weather comfort meal into a springtime favorite.

In a new video for Food Network, the Barefoot Contessa shared her Salmorejo Soup recipe, which she calls a “modern” version of Gazpacho. For the uninitiated, Gazpacho is a light, chilled soup, filled with all the flavors and nutrients of a heartier soup, but easier to eat when temperatures rise. Garten’s version starts with pureed tomatoes, and she calls it “the perfect dish for a light dinner!”

There are three things Garten loves about this Salmorejo Soup recipe. First: “It’s like Gazpacho, but a little more modern,” Garten says. The second thing is how “easy” it is: “You make the entire thing in a blender or a food processor — it’s that easy!”

And finally? Garten loves how it’s “a little like an ice cream sundae” due to all the toppings it’s served with. Intrigued yet? You should be!

To make it, start by chopping tomatoes (Garten uses big, ripe ones from a farm) and putting them in a food processor or blender. She adds some bread to thicken up the mixture, as well as some other fresh ingredients for flavor and spice. Once everything is inside, puree the mixture.

After she pours it into a bowl, she adds extra seasonings and liquid ingredients to "enhance the rich flavor." When it's ready, put it in the fridge to chill for at least a couple hours. And since this soup tastes even better when made ahead, you can prepare it a few days before you're ready to eat it. Nice, right?

Now it’s time to serve your Salmorejo Soup! You can add a variety of fresh toppings. Garten picks some from her garden, like basil and yellow tomatoes, but you can also add anything fresh from the produce section of your local grocery store. You could even serve it like an ice cream bar, with tons of topping options for your guests to choose from. The possibilities are endless.

“This is a great first course for a summer dinner,” Garten says. “Just light and refreshing.”

Who knew we would be looking forward to making soup in the summer? Garten has a way of transforming everything we thought we knew about food, and now we can’t wait to try it.

Get Garten’s full Salmorejo Soup recipe HERE.

