Costco Is Now Selling Starbucks’ Fan-Favorite Sous Vide Egg Bites for an Unbeatable Price

Attention Starbucks fans: Costco is about to make your mornings a whole lot easier. The retailer is now selling one of your favorite breakfast items that you can heat up at home, and it’s the most egg-citing news we’ve heard all day!

Instagram user @costco_doesitagain spotted the fan-favorite Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites on store shelves! They posted a photo of this delicious find on Instagram, revealing that you can get a 10-pack (so, five breakfasts worth!) for just $14.79. Considering how a 2-pack at Starbucks is around $4.95, this is a super good deal.

Like the ones you get at Starbucks stores, the egg bites available at Costco are made with applewood-smoked bacon and aged Gruyère Monterey Jack cheeses, which are folded into cage-free eggs and cooked using the French sous vide technique (basically, vacuum-sealed and cooked in hot water) for maximum flavor. They are the perfect quick breakfast for busy mornings, which can be easily eaten in the car on your way to work.

“This will be my downfall,” one person commented.

“Here to report that I found them in my NJ Costco and they taste exactly like the in-store ones. 🔥🙌” another happily wrote.

Others are excited for their picky kids. "This will be life changing for me it's the only way my child will eat eggs and he does not like my homemade version! 😂" one person wrote.

Imagine how much time this will save you in the mornings, when you can just pop in a couple egg bites in your toaster and enjoy your favorite hot breakfast in minutes. No long drive-thru lines in morning rush hour anymore!

This protein-rich breakfast also comes in Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites and Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites in stores, so hopefully Costco will start to sell those other flavors soon, too.

You’re definitely going to want to stock up!

