Alex Guarnaschelli Shared Her Mom’s Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake Recipe & It’s Dessert for Brunch Goals

We’re usually so rushed during the week that breakfast tends to be something eaten quickly or on the go, and it’s usually not that exciting. That’s why, on the weekends, we lean into brunch big time. We love how flexible a term “brunch” is. You could be eating a fritatta or a burger, drinking coffee or a mimosa, and you know that the carbs at brunch are going to be good. From loaded tots to quick breads that are more like cake, it’s one of our favorite parts of a good brunch, and Alex Guarnaschelli just shared one quick bread recipe we have a feeling will be a big hit at our next brunch. It’s a moist, rich chocolate chip loaf cake that’s covered in chocolate icing, and weekend brunch is the perfect time to share this decadent treat with your loved ones.

The recipe was handed down to Guarnaschelli, author of Cook with Me: 150 Recipes for the Home Cook, by her mother, who was a famous cookbook editor. The cake is rich and moist, thanks to the addition of sour cream to the batter, and it’s loaded with a cup of chocolate chips (we think it would be yummy with toasted walnuts added, too).

The icing is nothing to sneer at, either. Yes, it might be controversial to add a chocolate glaze to a cake masquerading as a quick bread loaf for brunch, but it looks so shiny, thick, and chocolatey that it’s hard to resist. Even better? The glaze’s secret ingredient is sour cream, which adds a creamy tang to each bite, helping balance the sweetness of the chocolate.

Guarnaschelli jokes that the recipe serves “6-8-10” people, because it’s so delicious, you might be surprised at how quickly it’s devoured by even just a few. It’s a great accompaniment to a cup of strong coffee, and obviously can more than stand up to most desserts, especially if paired with whipped cream. Either way, anyone you share Guarnaschelli’s chocolate chip loaf cake with will be impressed with the Iron Chef’s culinary heritage. Find her recipe on Instagram.

