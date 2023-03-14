Kardea Brown’s Lemon-lime Soda Cake Is Light, Sugary, & Perfect for Your Springtime Dinner Party

If you’ve never tried adding soda to your favorite cake recipe, then you’re missing out. Kardea Brown shared how to make her aunt’s famous lemon-lime soda cake, and it looks like the perfect dessert to cut into during a spring or summer dinner party.

“Aunt TC is the talk of the town and she makes some of the best cake I’ve ever tried in my life,” Brown says in the below video. Brown explains that Aunt TC’s Lemon-Lime Soda Cake was the first cake she ever baked, and over a decade later, she’s perfected it. “And I think I even make it better than Aunt TC, but she will be the judge of that when she comes to dinner.”

As all good cakes do, Aunt TC’s cake starts with a lot of butter and a lot of sugar — and once the butter and sugar are combined, Brown adds eggs, one by one, making sure to incorporate everything slowly. This makes sure the cake’s consistency is smooth and moist when it comes out of the oven.

“Aunt TC would always make this lemon-lime soda cake every first Sunday for her church members. So, when I was at her house the night before, could you imagine the smell of a lemon-lime cake when you’re 10 years old and you love sweets? It drove me insane,” Brown says in the video. “So, I would wait until she went to sleep, and I would go into the kitchen and try to crack open this old-school carrying case she would keep the cake in. As soon as that first pop, she would hear it — ‘I know you’re not in my box!'”

The lemon-lime soda comes in toward the end of the ingredient mixing process and acts as a leavening agent, which makes the cake soft and rise while baking. And as soon as the cake hits the oven, leave the door closed for the entire hour and 15 minutes it’s in there.

Paired with the sugary icing, this lemon-lime cake will be an instant classic in your recipe book. Grab Brown’s full recipe for Aunt TC’s Lemon Lime Soda Cake here. Related story Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

