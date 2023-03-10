Joanna Gaines’ New Cookbook Is Coming Out Just in Time for Mother’s Day & the Recipes Look Tastier Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been fans of Joanna Gaines for years now, and at this point, it kind of feels like her family is part of our family, too. From our Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection of home decor and kitchenware items from Target, to the DIY shiplap walls we thought would give the house a farmhouse feel, we’re big fans of Gaines, her design, and recently, her home cooking recipes. Her first cookbook came out several years ago, and even eventually spawned a cooking show for Gaines. Now, three years in the making, Gaines is finally releasing Magnolia Table, Volume 3, and the recipes inside somehow sound better than ever.

Magnolia Table, Volume 3 is now available for pre-order on Amazon, and it comes out on May 2, just in time for Mother’s Day gifting. Get a copy for mom, and one for yourself, then make some recipes from the book for her on Mother’s Day, and you can bet it will be a gift she won’t soon forget.

Joanna Gaines’ new cookbook is a greatest hits of sorts, with new and old family favorites taking center stage. Readers can expect recipes like bananas foster pancakes, honey butter layered biscuit bites, and peanut butter pie, along with savory dishes like brussels sprouts gratin and garlic shrimp over parmesan risotto.

You’ll get a good bang for your buck, too. Gaines includes lots of recipe notes and family anecdotes in the book, which clocks in at 352 pages, and there are color photos to help inspire and guide you as you cook your way through the recipes. There are no reviews out yet, but consider this: the first Magnolia Table cookbook has 4.8 out of 5 stars from more than 33,000 ratings, and Magnolia Table, Volume 2, is even better, with 4.9 stars from 27,000+ ratings. Basically, you won’t be disappointed when your pre-ordered copy of Magnolia Table, Volume 3 arrives in the mail.

Whether you’re buying a copy for yourself, or as a gift, the delicious recipes inside Joanna Gaines’ new cookbook are sure to make the world a little sweeter.

