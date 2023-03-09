Paris Hilton’s Cookware Line Is Surprisingly Chic & Amazon Shoppers Say They’re ‘Impressed With the Quality’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Paris Hilton first released her line of cookware, most people thought that the pots and pans were probably just pure novelty. But now that it’s been out for a few months, and people have had an opportunity to try it out, reviewers say that the cookware is the real deal. It’s totally nonstick, has comfort-grip gold handles, is priced at an affordable $130, and obviously, the pots and pans look great.

The Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set is a 10-piece aluminum cookware set that comes in gray, cream, black, and of course, Paris Hilton pink. Each set comes with a Dutch oven, a sauté pan, a saucepan, a frypan, matching lids, and pan protectors to keep the finish spotless while in storage. And you can use these pieces on all stovetops, and even use them in the oven up to 350 degrees.

And the nonstick surface on the Iconic set is PFOA-free, so you can feel even better about the food you’re cooking using Hilton’s cookware.

Image: Paris Hilton

$130

“I wasn’t sure how these pots and pans were going to be, but I’m very impressed with the quality,” one five-star reviewer said. “They’re true nonstick too. And they look cute.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “Color is great because you don’t have to worry about unsightly staining. It’s light yet sturdy you can interchange the tops. So far I’ve got excellent results when cooking and washing it.”

So if you’re looking to invest in a new set of nonstick (and stylish) cookware, you may want to give Hilton’s a go. Pick up the 10-piece set of Iconic pots and pans here and instantly become “a boss babe in the kitchen.”

