Yellowstone Fans Need This Dutton Ranch Cast Iron Skillet From One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Brands — Get It While It’s on Sale on Amazon

Fans of Yellowstone, the gritty neo-Western that’s now well into its fifth season, can now bring a piece of Dutton Ranch into their very own home — and now just on television. Amazon is selling a Yellowstone-branded cast iron skillet that is the perfect piece of cookware for fans of the show and at-home chefs alike.

The Lodge Yellowstone 12-inch Skillet was made by Lodge Cast Iron (one of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands, ICYMI) in collaboration with the Paramount show. It’s stamped with the show’s official logo, as well as an intricate cow skull design. The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and is ready to use as soon as it’s out of the box — so get ready to grill, sear, sauté, bake, broil, and braise.

And right now you can save nearly 40 percent when you pick up the skillet on Amazon for just $30.

“Love the Yellowstone design,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Ordered two and gave one as a Christmas present. Kept the other. It’s a great cast iron skillet. Easy to cook and clean. I used this on a flat-top stove to cook with.”

Another reviewer titled their review “It’s heavy, man!” They continued, “Lodge skillets are almost always the heaviest for their size, like this one. That means it will last lifetimes if properly taken care of. And this particular Dutton Ranch Yellowstone version will become a collectible over time due to its limited production.”

The same reviewer wrote that this skillet is worth taking good care of. “You need to coat it periodically, not often, with oil (‘seasoning’). But the taste is worth it. Char is among the best for indoor cooking, like steaks, chicken, pork, and veggies. Breakfast; eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes pancakes, french toast, etc. Pizza, pasta, etc. All benefit from iron cookware and Lodge is among the very best.”

Pick up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Lodge skillet while it’s on sale and prepare yourself a Dutton-approved meal before watching the next episode of Season 5.

