Jamie Oliver’s Budget-friendly Savory Crepes Cost Just $1 per Serving

Every few weeks it happens. We’ve been cooking our hearts out, going out to eat, and enjoying the good life. Then, suddenly, we lose our cooking mojo, and a quick look at the old checking account tells us that we need to get back to our budget, and STAT. That’s when we turn to breakfast for dinner, which kills two birds with one stone. Not only is it usually affordable (let’s ignore the current price of eggs and pray it goes back to normal eventually), but it’s also a fun way to shake up your usual weeknight menu. So when Jamie Oliver shared a recipe for savory ham and spinach crepes that come in at about $1 per portion, it seemed like the answer to our prayers.

The nice thing about Oliver’s recipe is that it actually only uses two eggs, so you can relax about the cost. The crepes come together quickly, and are easily made in a frying pan, with no fussy techniques required. Now, you could serve the pancakes with butter and syrup or jam and call it a day, but Oliver whips up a luxuriously tasty filling that no one would guess was so affordable.

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

Oliver creates a creamy bechamel-style sauce for the crepes with frozen spinach, mustard, and garlic. He stacks the crepes, filling them with layers of the creamy spinach sauce, shredded cheese, and chopped deli ham. Again, feel free to exercise your creativity here — you could probably make the recipe even more affordable by using leftovers you already have in the fridge.

While this recipe is a great option for breakfast-for-dinner, it’s also an affordable brunch option. Save money on the main course, so you can splurge on a mimosa bar, and all of your friends will find themselves thanking Jamie Oliver for his recipe.

