You Can Make Your Favorite Rice From Chipotle at Home With This Costco Find

For those who frequent Chipotle, you know the base of any good burrito or bowl starts with either brown or white cilantro lime rice. It’s herbaceous, zesty, and packed with a delicious flavor that only enhances the taste of whatever meal you’re eating. And right now, you can get that perfect base in just 90 seconds thanks to this Costco find.

Right now, select Costco stores nationwide are selling bulk boxes of Ritika’s Global Grains Organic Cilantro & Lime Rice. This microwavable, pre-cooked rice is made with fresh cilantro and lime and is kettle cooked in small batches. All ingredients used are organic, gluten-free, and certified vegan.

Each Costco box comes with six pouches that can be tossed right into the microwave when you’re in a pinch and need a side dish for dinner or a foundation for an at-home Chipotle-style burrito.

And according to commenters, this rice is totally delicious. “Chipotle…DUPE!” one person wrote with another responding, “Tastes just like Chipotle rice!” And someone else added, “This is our fave rice.”

Ritika’s is busy fulfilling Costco restock orders, so you may only be able to find the brand’s Organic Cilantro & Lime rice in the Los Angeles area at the moment. But, according to Ritika’s Instagram comments, the brand is hoping to expand again ASAP. You can actually check the Ritika’s Global Grains website to see if the brand is being carried in a Costco location near you.

In just 90 seconds, you can cook up a batch of rice that will give you that Chipotle vibe without having to leave the comfort of your own home. Cook up some fajita veggies, pinto beans, and chicken, and don't forget the salsa, cheese, and sour cream, and you've got yourself a crave-worthy meal.

