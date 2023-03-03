Tabitha Brown Just Shared Her Favorite Plant-based Substitute for Seafood & It’s Surprisingly Simple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re familiar with Tabitha Brown — and at this point, who isn’t? — then chances are you’re just as obsessed with the actress, social media influencer, motivational speaker, and vegan cookbook author as we are. After all, she makes “doing it all” look easy, all the while remaining frank yet positive about what it takes to achieve your goals. Did we mention her fantastic sense of style, or her delicious line of vegan food at Target? Basically, what Brown says goes around here, so when we saw her on Instagram suggesting a delicious-sounding vegan substitute for seafood, we knew we’d have to try it.

We love vegan junk food and meat substitutes as much as the next person. No shame! Especially if you’re vegan for ethical reasons, you might still crave the flavors of your old favorite meaty, cheesy foods — you just gave them up for your beliefs. So, things like faux-beef burgers and chick’n nuggets are always on the menu. But Tabitha Brown’s vegan seafood substitute has the dual benefit of being both delicious, and made from a whole food ingredient, rather than something ultra processed. Her secret? Enoki mushrooms.

Enoki mushrooms are very thin white mushrooms with tiny caps that grow in large bunches. You can find them at pretty much any Asian grocery store, from H-Mart to 99 Ranch, and they’re often available at stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, too. The mushrooms have a succulent, al dente texture when cooked, and a mildly sweet, savory flavor.

Brown says she was inspired to try this recipe because even though she’s vegan, she still finds herself craving seafood dishes like crab legs and lobster, where the meat is dipped into butter. Her solution is to season sliced enoki mushrooms with furikake (a seaweed rice seasoning). She then sautees the enoki planks in olive oil, and dips them in melted seasoned vegan butter. You can play around with the seasonings, too — we think Brown’s own Sunshine Seasoning from McCormick, which is a salt-free Caribbean-inspired seasoning blend with hints of garlic, ginger, pineapple, and mango, would be absolutely delicious.

Even if you’re not vegan, this recipe is a super-simple yet totally flavorful way to add more veggies to your diet, and it’s a fun party appetizer, too. Whether you’re turning to Brown for life advice, like with her upcoming guided journal, or for delicious meal ideas, this recipe is yet another reminder that she’s a star.

