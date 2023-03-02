How to Watch the New Season of Ina Garten’s Show, ‘Be My Guest’ for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been dying to watch Ina Garten prepare some of her favorite dishes alongside Hollywood titans like Emily Blunt, Faith Hill, Stanley Tucci, and Nathan Lane (to name just a handful of stellar stars that have joined her in the kitchen already) on her show Be My Guest with Ina Garten, then you’re in luck. Though clips from the show are uploaded to YouTube, you can finally watch full episodes for free thanks to Philo, a relatively new and affordable TV streaming service.

Be My Guest, which began airing last year, is a star-studded cooking show hosted by everyone’s favorite home chef from the Hamptons. In each episode, Garten invites her A-lister friends over to her house for an afternoon filled with cooking, laughter, and good conversation. In the upcoming third season, Tucci will show Garten how to make a top-notch martini, Laura Linney will spill some hilarious dinner party fail stories, and Misty Copeland teaches Garten how to make her family’s citrus salmon and butternut squash recipe.

Right now, you can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Philo and stream every episode of Be My Guest starting with Season 1 Episode 1 (starring Julianna Margulis) and watch new Season 3 episodes starting March 5 with Copeland’s episode.

Watch Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ on Philo $ Buy now

When your free trial is up, you can access 70+ channels including Food Network, Cooking Channel, MTV, TLC, and OWN, with an unlimited 1-year DVR for just $25 a month. Compared to major company cable packages, this plan is unbeatable.

All you need to get started with Philo is an email address or phone number, a future payment method, a broadband internet connection, and a supported device like a computer, Apple or Android phone, or smart TV with Roku, Fire, Apple, Android, or Samsung access.

Sign up before Sunday so you can catch up on all the Be My Guest episodes and get ready for the new season. Related story This Can’t-Miss Skincare Sale Includes the Dark Spot Remover That Drew Barrymore Says ‘Won’t Let You Down’

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: