Martha Stewart’s One-pot Chicken & Mushrooms With Bacon Cream Sauce Is a Surprisingly Simple Weeknight Meal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about comfort food recipes, especially during the time of year between winter and spring when the evenings and nights still tend to be on the chilly side. But some of our favorite cozy recipes are actuall quite complex, requiring multiple mixing bowls, pots, and pans to complete, and leaving us in a tired heap by the time we’re finished cooking and cleaning. So we’re always on the lookout for one-pot meals that are just as delicious, cozy, and comforting as our old favorites, but without the dish load they usually come with. The newest entry into our list of go-to one-pot recipes? Martha Stewart’s one-pan chicken and egg noodles. And yes, the noodles really do cook up right in the same pot as the chicken.

Martha Stewart may have a reputation for fussiness, but she’s actually quite a pro at one-pan and one-pot recipes. She’s even got a cookbook filled with such meal ideas. If there’s one thing Stewart is a master of, it’s developing flavor, and this recipe definitely delivers on that front.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart’s One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals from Your Skillet, Slow Cooker, Stockpot, and More $13.59 Buy now

The dish features crispy bacon, browned chicken, and savory sauteed mushrooms and shallots; there’s a rich creamy sauce that coats everything in delicious flavor; and the egg noodles add an extra-cozy bite to each serving.

Courtesy Manischewitz.

Manischewitz Wide Egg Noodles 3-Pack $13.99 Buy now

Stewart says the meal can be cooking in a braiser pan or in a large skillet. You’ll want to make sure whatever pan you use is big enough to hold the entire meal. There’s nothing worse than starting a recipe and realizing halfway through that the pan you’re using can’t fit all of the ingredients!

In less than an hour, with just one pan, you’ll have dinner on the table. Not too shabby for a weeknight meal!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Costco's Ultimate Easter Dessert Is Finally Back in the Bakery

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven