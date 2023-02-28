Ina Garten Just Shared a Recipe for a Delicious & Chocolatey New Cake That Can Be Prepped Ahead of Time

There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to come up with a delicious dessert that will wow your dinner guests as much as the main course did. So ditch the dessert scramble altogether and make Ina Garten’s icebox cake the night before so you can forget about dessert completely until it’s time to serve.

“There are so many things I like about Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake,” Garten says in a February 27 video posted to the Food Network YouTube channel. “You make it the night before and it just sits in the refrigerator, no cooking at all. It involves chocolate chip cookies [and] that’s always a good thing. And … it involves mocha whipped cream.”

Sign us up!

Garten, who says this icebox cake recipe has become a Barefoot Contessa classic, first starts by making the mocha whipped cream that acts as the filling that holds the whole cake together. She adds mascarpone, sugar, coffee liqueur (like Kahlua), cocoa powder, and espresso powder to make the whipped cream super flavorful and dense.

Once the cream has been whipped, you’re already ready for assembly! For this cake, you need a springform pan — that’s the kind where the sides can be removed — and you’ll want a pan that’s fairly tall so you can assemble multiple layers. And those layers are made up of chocolate chip cookies, whipped cream, and repeat! Of course, you can substitute chocolate chip cookies for any cookies of your choosing, but…why mess with a classic, right?

Pile the cake high and then pop it into the fridge to chill for a few hours or overnight. Then, you're ready to eat.

Grab the full recipe here to make Garten’s Mocha Chocolate Icebox Cake for your next dinner party or special ocassion. Your friends and family will be thrilled!

