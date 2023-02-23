Giada De Laurentiis’ Crispy Parmesan Potatoes Are the Ultimate Satisfying Side Dish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not exactly ground-breaking to say that potatoes are a fantastic side dish, because the evidence is all around us. Loaded baked potatoes, french fries, even the humble potato chip served with a mediocre sandwich — potatoes just have a way of turning any meal, even if it’s boring, into something delicious. But thanks to social media, it seems like potato cookery has been injected with new life. There’s Jamie Oliver’s crispy tornado potatoes, Martha Stewart’s fluffy smashed potato hack, and there are even accounts dedicated to nothing but making different kinds of potatoes. And now, Giada De Laurentiis has thrown her hat into the ring, with a crispy parmesan potato recipe that will definitely steal the spotlight from whatever entree it’s sharing a plate with.

Crispy parmesan potatoes went viral on food TikTok in 2022, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a method of cooking that leaves you with potatoes that are at once creamy, soft, and comforting, while also being crispy, savory, and utterly cheesy. There are tons of variations on the dish, but De Laurentiis keeps things simple.

First, you see her combining melted butter and finely shredded parmesan cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. She adds a few seasonings, then mixes everything together into a sort of cheesy rubble that lines the bottom of the pan.

On top of that, she lays down a bunch halved small yellow potatoes, cut side down. The tray goes into the oven, and as the potatoes cook through, the parmesan cheese melts and turns into a crispy, buttery, golden-brown frico. It’s nutty, savory, and totally irresistible.

On TikTok, there are tons of ways people are adding their own flair to these crispy parmesan potatoes. De Laurentiis adds lemon zest to her cheese mixture; others drizzle the final product with balsamic, or pair the potatoes with dip to eat as an appetizer rather than a side dish. Anyway you serve them, these crispy parmesan potatoes are bound to become a staple in your home, and they’re a great side dish to just about any meal — if you can stop yourself from eating them right when they come out of the oven.

