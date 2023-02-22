Ina Garten Just Shared the First Look Inside Her Newly Renovated Kitchen & It Includes a Super Luxurious French Stove

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Most of us had a lot of extra time on our hands during the lockdown portion of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for many, that meant spending more time in the kitchen. We experimented with sourdough; we fixated on mastering banana bread; and who could forget our dalgona coffee obsession? It turns out we weren’t the only people who found solace in the kitchen at that time. Ina Garten, author of Modern Comfort Food and Go-To Dinners, also found herself in the kitchen, and she realized it hadn’t been updated in 25 years. So she got to work with a full remodel, and from new appliances and countertops to her dream pantry, the results are spectacular to behold.

The centerpiece of Garten’s kitchen remodel is the beautiful stove and oven by Lacanche. Lacanche is a French brand, which handcrafts its products in Burgundy, France. You can tell just by looking at Garten’s stove and oven that it’s a luxury item, and in Lacanche’s brochure, they list their most basic model at $8,250, and their largest at $24,500. But buyers can also customize their oven and stove set up completely to suit their needs, selecting different colors, burner configurations, trim levels, and more.

In answer to one fan’s query, Garten explained that her Lacanche features “gas burners, one electric oven and one gas oven.”

Apparently, the burners have a lot more power than your usual gas stove, which is ideal for professional cooks and even wok cooking. Garten says “I find the ovens work perfectly and a simmer plate (from Lacanche) helps with the burners because they tend to be hotter than most burners.” The simmer plate helps diffuse the heat.

Hanging above the stove is a selection of stainless steel cookware, which Garten says is All-Clad.

Another highlight of Garten’s kitchen remodel are the beautiful countertops, which are swirled with gray and white. Garten confirmed in the comment section of her post that they’re Calcatta Gold marble, which is sourced from Italy. Marble takes some extra effort to care for, but it’s worth it for the sleek look and for the fact that it’s one of the best surfaces for doing things like kneading and shaping bread dough, and even candy and chocolate-making.

We’re happy that Ina Garten finally has her dream kitchen, but we have to admit, we’re hoping we get something good out of it too — like another great cookbook, perhaps.

