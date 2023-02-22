Aldi Is Selling a New $15 Bakeware Item That Looks Nearly Identical to Le Creuset’s $115 Heritage Casserole Dish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever we head to Aldi, we know we’re going to end up going home with at least a few items that strayed far from our shopping list. We’ll go in for milk and cheese, but walk out with a 60-cent bundle of asparagus, a French press coffee maker, and solar-powered garden lights. It’s one of the reasons why we love the discount store. It’s always chock-full of unexpected gems, and their latest Aldi Finds Sneak Peek is, as always, loaded up with fun kitchen and houseware items we know we won’t be able to resist. But what really caught our eye in particular this week is a beautiful covered baking dish that reminds us of a gorgeous Le Creuset piece — except it’s $100 cheaper.

The Crofton Covered Baking Dish is a 10.75″ x 9.25″ baking dish that comes in a variety of colors. And thanks to the fact that it has a stoneware lid, it can also be used to store your leftovers once you’re done eating.

Courtesy of Aldi.

Crofton Covered Baking Dish – Sea Salt $14.99 Buy now

You can use it to bake casseroles, brownies, cornbread, and more, or use it as a pretty serving dish. We love the variety of colors, like the cool lavender and bright blue on offer.

Courtesy of Aldi.

Crofton Covered Baking Dish – Lavender $14.99 Buy now

Compared to the Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole Dish, Aldi’s covered baking dish represents a huge savings. However, if you are looking for a more durable baking dish, that can withstand higher oven temps, it’s worth checking out Le Creuset’s equally colorful offerings.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole Dish $115.00 Buy now

Your casserole game will never be the same once you have a covered baking dish to use, especially one in a bright color that puts a smile on your face when you pull it out of the oven.

