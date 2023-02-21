Ina Garten’s ‘Crazy Delicious’ Last-minute Dessert Only Has 4 Ingredients & Is Made in the Microwave

What are ‘crazy delicious,’ come together in literally seconds, and require no baking despite being a sweet treat? The Barefoot Contessa’s super-simple English Chocolate Crisps — that’s what! Ina Garten shared her recipe for these little morsels of crispy, chocolatey goodness as a last-minute dessert for Valentine’s Day, but you can make these any day of the year. And they’re so easy to make that really no cooking or baking skills are required. If you can press a button on a microwave, you can make these sweet tooth-satisfying crisps.

“My English Chocolate Crisps are the perfect last-minute Valentine’s Day treat — four ingredients and all you need is a microwave! And did I mention that they’re crazy delicious??” Garten captioned her February 14 post.

To make these crisps, all you need is bittersweet and milk chocolate (Garten prefers the brand Perugina, but any milk and bittersweet chocolate will work in a pinch), cornflakes, and dried cranberries (which you can omit if you’re not wild about fruit and chocolate).

First, you chop and melt the chocolates together in a heat-proof bowl in 30-second intervals in the microwave, stirring between intervals. You can also shorten the heating intervals if your chocolate is melting smoother than expected.

Then, you just have to pour the chocolate over the cornflakes and cranberries, mix gently, and portion out your crisps onto parchment paper. If left at room temp, the crisps will harden completely and the flakes will stay crunchy, so no need to put them in the fridge.

And because this recipe is so easy to throw together, you can experiment with the ingredients. Pretzels, mini marshmallows, sea salt flakes, mini chocolate chips, or chopped candied orange peel would all be delicious when coated in chocolate and paired with cornflakes, don't you think?

Head over to the Barefoot Contessa website to grab the full recipe for these English Chocolate Crisps to make for any special occasion (which includes sitting on the couch watching movies, by the way).

