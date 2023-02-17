Martha Stewart Just Launched Her Own Amazon Store & These Are the Pieces We’re Obsessed With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite ways to pass the time in the winter when it’s blustery and cold outside is to hole up in the kitchen with an elaborate recipe or two to try out. From mastering the art of artisan bread, or trying one of Ina Garten’s most decadent chocolate recipes, it’s a great way to stay cozy. But it also means that we’ve noticed that not all of our kitchen gear and cookware is up to the task at hand. From flimsy tools that don’t really work, to chipped non-stick pans that cling to our ingredients for dear life rather than smoothly releasing them, it’s time for an upgrade. Luckily, Martha Stewart’s new Amazon Home store is full of affordable kitchen gear, from pots and pans to oven mitts and more.

According to a press release, the launch of “The World of Martha” on the shopping site means it now offers “the largest selection of Martha Stewart’s home and lifestyle essentials” of any retailer, and there’s a lot to sort through. From bedding and home decor to cookware and even recipes, this is Stewart’s one-stop shopping destination.

We took a look and found some incredible cookware listed on The World of Martha that we can’t wait to add to our kitchens. From a beautiful Dutch oven you’ll want to keep on display to a sunny lemon-print kitchen linens set, these are some of our favorite Martha Stewart items on Amazon.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

We’re obsessed with the elegant shape and soft blue color of this five quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven. It has a self-basting lid, like the pricier ovens offered by premium brands like Le Creuset, and can be used to make everything from crusty loaves of bread to long-simmered stews.

Martha Stewart Eastholm 5 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven $58.75 Buy now

Kitchen Utensil Set

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

This useful metal utenstil set includes a rasp, can opener, tongs, a 3-inch scoop for soft foods, and a whisk.

Martha Stewart 5 Piece Richburn Tools and Gadget Set $34.99 Buy now

Nonstick Cookware Set

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

We love the look of this sleek nonstick cookware set. It’s perfect for those who are furnishing their kitchen for the first time, or for those who prefer cooking with nonstick and have realized it’s time for an upgrade. The set includes two aluminum saucepans with lids, two aluminum frying pans, one 5-quart aluminum sauté pan with lid, and one 5.5-quart aluminum Dutch oven with lid.

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10 Piece Enamel Aluminum Cookware Set $214.99 Buy now

Stoneware Baking Set

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

Bakers will go ga-ga for this colorful three-piece bakeware set. It comes in a variety of eye-catching hues, and there are three sizes included in the set, for all of your baking needs.

Martha Stewart 3 Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware Set $39.99 Buy now

Lemon Kitchen Linens

Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

Brighten up your kitchen with this set of lemon-printed kitchen linens, which includes kitchen towels, oven mitts, and potholders.

Martha Stewart Lots of Lemons Modern Kitchen Towel, Oven Mitt & Potholder Set, 4-Pack $33.99 Buy now

