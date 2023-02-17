Breakfast burritos are delicious and all, but if you haven’t tried Ree Drummond’s (a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman) Breakfast Enchiladas, then you’re missing out. Packed with Mexican chorizo, eggs, shredded cheese, enchilada sauce, and topped with avocado, tomatoes, and, of course, more cheese, these enchiladas are going to be the star of your next brunch and your new non-stop craving.

“Good morning to breakfast enchiladas!” the caption of The Pioneer Woman Magazine’s official Instagram post reads. “Here’s how to get them done: fluffy scrambled eggs and spicy chorizo are tucked into flour tortillas, coated in red enchilada sauce and cheese, then baked until melty.”

Over on the recipe page, the Pioneer Woman team breaks down the must-haves to make these breakfast enchiladas really pop. The first ingredient that is a must is Mexican chorizo rather than Spanish chorizo because the Mexican variety is uncured and can be cooked like Italian breakfast sausage. Spanish chorizo, on the other hand, is cured and is usually sold alongside salamis and other deli meat.

You also should use flour tortillas in this dish rather than corn. Corn tortillas break when rolled into that enchilada shape and fall apart when covered with sauce. Flour tortillas hold up when tasked with the big job of making breakfast the best meal of the day.

And finally, it’s perfectly acceptable to use store-bought enchilada sauce. In fact, this recipe calls for it! It’s a delicious blend of red chilies, vinegar, spices, and tomatoes that makes the dish really wake you up in the morning.

The recipe comes together in just under an hour. You first cook the chorizo, then let a paper towel catch the grease drippings while you cook your scallions and eggs in the hot skillet. When the eggs are cooked, you can assemble the enchiladas and place them in a baking dish. Cover the enchiladas with the enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Then when the dish comes out of the oven, you can garnish with your tomatoes, avocado, and jalepeños.

Head over to The Pioneer Woman’s website to grab the full recipe and get your tastebuds ready to have the best savory breakfast you’ve ever had. Sorry, breakfast burritos — you’ve been officially overshadowed.

