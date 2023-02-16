You can never have too many pasta recipes in your dinner arsenal, and this one from Shannon who runs the Trader Joes Obsessed Instagram account (@traderjoesobsessed) is one you’ll keep going back to over and over again. It’s a pretty standard three-cheese and tomato sauce pasta dish, but there’s a single ingredient Shannon added that gives this dish an extra kick.

“Make this super easy chili onion crunch three cheese spinach Trofie pasta,” Shannon captioned her February 15 post. “It’s so good!!”

Of course, all the ingredients you need come from Trader Joe’s: Trofie pasta, Trader Giotti’s Three-Cheese Pomodoro Pasta Sauce, mini heirloom tomatoes, ground chicken, spinach, the shaved cheese blend, and — drumroll please — the Crunchy Chili Onion spread.

To make this dish, begin boiling your Trofie pasta and cook your ground chicken in a skillet with some of the Pomodoro sauce. After the chicken is cooked all the way through, add some spinach and tomatoes and let that cook down. Finally, mix in the cooked pasta and top with the shaved cheese blend and the Crunchy Chili Onion spread. Then, you’re ready to eat!

The entire dish comes together in just about 10 minutes and is pretty customizable, too. You can swap the ground chicken out for turkey or beef, or omit it altogether. And how good would this be with some fresh basil, chopped garlic, and freshly cracked black pepper on top to further bring out the chili? The flavor combinations are endless.

As if you needed a reason to go to Trader Joe's, pick up the items for this recipe and treat yourself to a savory, spicy pasta dish for dinner. And make enough to have leftovers for lunch tomorrow — trust us, you'll be craving seconds!

