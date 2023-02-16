Caraway Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Copper Version of Its Internet-Famous Pans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been lusting after a Caraway cookware set but haven’t actually clicked “add to cart” yet, the Internet-famous brand just launched a new collection that might make your decision easier. Meet the Caraway Copper Collection: It’s the same chemical-free, non-stick ceramic-coated cookware set that’s earned a place in the kitchen of celebs like Kate Hudson, but now available in a limited-edition version that boasts beautiful copper handles on the pots and lids.

I’ve long coveted a set to replace my collection of old pots and pans, so when I got the opportunity to try the new Caraway Copper Collection, I was thrilled. When it arrived, it was like Christmas in February… just opening and unboxing the (very large) package was a delight. Quite simply, this cookware is stunning. The set includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, and three lids. But in addition to those cooking essentials, the set — like the original Caraway cookware bundle — includes some fun extras: a set of magnetic pan racks, a canvas lid holder with self-adhesive hooks, two cork trivets, and even a magic eraser-type cleaning sponge.

Caraway Copper Collection Cookware Set

Caraway Copper Collection Cookware Set $595 Buy now

As pretty as it is, the cookware didn’t get its Internet-famous reputation just because it looks good. I tested the sauté pan first, with the obvious, age-old non-stick cookware test-run dish: fried eggs. (Unlike SheKnows’ Senior Food & Lifestyle editor, who tested the original Caraway cookware set without any oil when she cooked eggs, I added a splash of olive oil. But I hardly think it was necessary.) The eggs cooked up beautifully and slid easily out of the pan — an experience I haven’t had in ages. I was sold. It’s pretty, but it performs!

The Caraway Copper Collection set comes in three gorgeous colorways: stone (the color I received), emerald, and midnight. Right now, you can get it for $595 — an investment, to be sure, but a 20% savings off the original $745 list price. The one downside? The Copper Collection is a limited-edition product, so get it while you can.

