Made In Cookware’s Restaurant Quality Knives Now Come in a Brand New Color & They’re Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can be the best chef in the world, but if your tools don’t match the caliber of your skills, then your finished product may be subpar. With a 4.9-star rating from 4,000 reviews, the set of French-made knives from Made In is definitely top-tier and perfect for beginner home cooks and professional chefs alike. And because this set rarely stays in stock long, you’ll need to act fast to get the set at its current discounted price.

The Knife Set from Made In is crafted in Thiers, France (the knife capital of the world) and is forged by 5th-generation bladesmiths and hardened with nitrogen. The set includes a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a paring knife, and the Nakiri knife, all of which are full tang and fully forged from a single rod of stainless steel.

They’re also crafted with a precise 12.5-degree cutting edge that is designed to stay razor-sharp throughout your years of use. And as of February 7, you can pick up the bestselling set in a brand new colorway called Harbor Blue.

Image: Made In

Made In The Knife Set $349 Buy now

“Made In was founded six years ago with the goal of bringing restaurant-quality cookware to home cooks. But what gave us the authority to know what constituted restaurant quality in the first place? It all started with Harbour Food Service Equipment a restaurant supply business founded in 1929 in Boston’s North End,” a statement from Made In reads. “Harbour Food was and is family owned–and because Made In Co-Founder Jake Kalick is part of that family, it’s also where he got his start working in the world of kitchen equipment.

“As a nod to our heritage and to Jake’s family history, on February 7 we’re releasing a new colorway for our Knife Set that we’ve dubbed Harbour Blue. As always, Made In returns to the classics when it comes to color. As a 4th-generation, family-owned, kitchen supply business we do timeless, not trendy because our products are crafted to last for years to come.”

Pick up the entire set while it’s marked down to $349 and before it sells out (like it’s bound to!) and you’ll never have to purchase new knives again. Related story Birkenstock’s Fan-Fave Shearling Sandals & More Styles Are Finally on Sale for Under $100, But You’ll Want to Act Fast

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: