Drew Barrymore’s Stunning Walmart Cookware Line Now Comes in a New Color That’s Perfect for Spring

While most of us are still slogging through the winter weather, Drew Barrymore is thinking spring. The brain behind the Beautiful by Drew brand just brightened up our moods by launching a gorgeous new color in her line of kitchen appliances — lavender!

Six appliances in the Beautiful by Drew line now come in this gorgeous dusty purple that is basically spring in a nutshell. Paired with the brand’s iconic bronze accents, these appliances look like kitchen tools you’d find in Cinderella’s castle. And not only will this new color lighten your mood, but it will also definitely lighten your entire kitchen’s aesthetic, too.

The Beautiful by Drew Lightweight Stand Mixer got the lavender treatment. This mixer has a 5.3-quart capacity (that’s big enough to mix nine batches of cookies!), 12 speeds for optimal mixing, and all accessories and attachments are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Beautiful by Drew stand mixer
Image: Beautiful by Drew
Beautiful Lightweight Stand Mixer by Drew Barrymore $129

The 12-Piece Personal Blender Set from Beautiful also got lavender-ized for spring. This set comes with a powerful blending base that can handle everything from smoothies to coffee beans, a 16-ounce to-go cup, shaker lids, storage lids, and Barrymore’s beloved No Drippy Sippy flexible straw.

Beautiful by Drew blender
Image: Beautiful by Drew
Beautiful Personal Blender by Drew Barrymore $30

And now is the time to finally pick up an air fryer if you haven’t already because the Beautiful by Drew Air Fryer in lavender is the prettiest air fryer of them all. It features a high-tech touchscreen, a powerful 1700-watt system, and promises to heat food 50 percent faster than traditional ovens. It also fits up to five pounds of food, which is enough to serve five to seven people.

Beautiful by Drew air fryer
Image: Beautiful by Drew
Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore $89

Other Beautiful appliances that got a wash of lavender are the touchscreen toaster, the touchscreen coffee maker, and the one-touch electric kettle. According to Barrymore, spring starts now and we couldn’t be happier!

