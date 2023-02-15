Ina Garten’s Citrusy Big Batch Whiskey Sours Are Perfect for Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We like to think that there are a lot of ways in which we’re like Ina Garten, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, who is basically our ultimate role model in life. She likes wearing oversized button down shirts with leggings, and we do too. She loves having friends over for dinner, and that’s the sort of thing we live for. She’s willing to throw around the big bucks to keep her pantry stocked with real vanilla extract, and if there’s one ingredient we’re always willing to shell out for even if it means skipping the three-ply toilet paper that week, you know it’s vanilla. So when Garten shared her recipe for big batch whiskey sours, we were immediately smitten, because wouldn’t you know — we hate mixing cocktails at a party one at a time just like Garten does.

The whiskey sour is an old fashioned type of cocktail. Garten says her father used to order them when she was a kid, and would give her the cherry garnish to eat as a treat, but you won’t want to give any kids the homemade whiskey-soaked cherries that garnish Garten’s big-batch recipe.

Garten makes her own garnish for her whiskey sours by marinating dried cherries in bourbon until they’re rehydrated. She skewers these, then adds one skewer to each glass. The dried cherries have an intense sweet-tart flavor, with more than a little kick thanks to the whiskey soak.

The drink itself is simple, but freshness is key. You’ll want to use freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice to make this cocktail, not something from a bottle, and definitely not a pre-made sour mix.

Simple syrup rounds things out, and Garten says the drink should be shaken with ice right before serving. It’s much easier than crafting each whiskey sour one at a time, so you’ll actually be able to socialize with your guests at your next party, instead of being stuck mixing drinks all night.

