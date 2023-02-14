Here’s How To Make Giada De Laurentiis’ Sorrento Orange Cake Using This ‘Internet Breaking’ Olive Oil

What’s citrusy, moist, and made using an ingredient that keeps selling out in a flash? Giada De Laurentiis’ Sorrento Orange Olive Oil Cake. But if you act fast (like right now fast), you can snag a bottle of the “internet-breaking” Gargiulo Sorrento Orange Olive Oil over on the Giadzy website and finally taste De Laurentiis’ olive oil cake the way it’s meant to be tasted.

“It’s baaackkkkkk!” De Laurentiis captioned a February 10 Instagram post. “The orange olive oil that broke the internet is back in stock for all of your orange olive oil cake needs (and more!!). Get it before it sells out again!”

She then shows how to incorporate the Sorrento Orange Olive Oil into her beginner-friendly recipe, which she likens to “a warm breeze on the cliffs in Sorrento.”

De Laurentiis’ Sorrento Orange Olive Oil Cake takes under an hour to prepare and bake, and besides the orange-infused oil, you probably have most of the necessary ingredients already in your pantry: flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, eggs, and orange zest. De Laurentiis also adds sliced almonds to her cake, but these can easily be omitted if you have a nut allergy. And the whole cake is topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.

What’s so special about the Gargiulo Sorrento Orange Olive Oil is its fragrance, which is what adds that oomph to any dish you’re making with it. In fact, this oil should never be heated and only be used as a finishing oil in order to preserve its aroma and flavor. The oil itself is infused with Sorrento orange peels and can be drizzled on both savory and sweet dishes that need “a touch of Italian sunshine,” as the description reads.

You can grab an 8-ounce bottle from the Giadzy store for just under $16 — and do so before it sells out (again!). Once it arrives, bake up a Sorrento Orange Olive Oil Cake and see what all the hype is about.

