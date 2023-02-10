Ina Garten Just Shared Her 2-Ingredient Valentine’s Day Cocktail & the Romantic Playlist That Goes Along With It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What makes Valentine’s Day romantic to someone is totally variable. For some, it could be chilling on the couch with a partner who ordered Postmates for dinner; for others, lingerie and a romantic weekend getaway is the bare minimum. But we think that it makes sense to look to those who’ve been successful in love for ways to spend the holiday. Take Ina Garten and her beloved hubby Jeffrey. The couple have been together for more than 50 years, and from the look of things, they’re still going strong. So what are they doing this year for Valentine’s Day? According to a recent Instagram post from Ina, it sounds like they’re going to KISS — that is, “keep it simple, stupid.”

Garten has been sharing some of her favorite Valentine’s Day recipes all week, from make-ahead chocolate mousse to lemony mashed potatoes, and as usual, she’s hitting it out of the park by marrying incredible flavor with simplicity. And her Valentine’s Day drink of choice is no different: it’s a 2-ingredient cocktail called the Kir Royale.

The cocktail is made with creme de cassis liqueur (a sweet-tart liqueur made with black currants, which taste similar to grapes or cherries), and the sparkling wine of your choice. Trader Joe’s always has a large selection of sparkling wines, including one French sparkling wine that sommeliers say is so delicious and affordable, it should be illegal.

But just as important as what you’re drinking on Valentine’s Day is what you’re listening to, and Garten even has a plan for that. She’s shared her “Ina’s Favorite Love Songs” playlist on Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora, so you can sway to the tunes of some of the romantic songs of all time as you sip your Kir Royale with a loved one.

This Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to KISS like Ina Garten, and you can finally relax on the most romantic day of the year.

