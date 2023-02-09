Rachael Ray Just Shared a Peanut Butter Pie Recipe That’s Loaded With Sweet & Salty Flavors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever read a recipe, or scrolled across a picture on your Instagram feed, and suddenly realized you were passionately craving a food you’ve never even had before? It happens to us all the time, but especially when it comes to desserts. There’s just something about an artfully decorated cookie, a stack of luscious brownies, or a pie topped with billowy clouds of whipped cream that turns us feral, desperate for just a taste. The latest recipe to wrap its tentacles around our desire? It’s a salted peanut butter pie Rachael Ray shared on Instagram, and once you see it, you’ll want to make it ASAP too.

The recipe comes from Ryan Scott. Scott is a cookbook author, and Rachael Ray even wrote the foreword to his first cookbook. But lovers of food television might recognize him from Season 4 of Top Chef, or from his many appearances on the TODAY show and Good Morning America. It’s a pretty impressive resume, but this pie recipe could be Scott’s crowning achievement.

The pie features a homemade all-butter shortcrust, a chocolate pudding filling, a cream cheese-based salted peanut butter filling you’ll want to eat with a spoon, and, of course, that iconic fluffy topping of homemade whipped cream. The dough can be made in your food processor, and the chocolate pudding is simmered on the stove then whizzed through the food processor to get the chocolate silky and smooth.

The pie gets refrigerated overnight so the chocolate pudding layer can set, and then the peanut butter filling and whipped topping are added. Since you can spread the work out over two days, it’s not as complicated a project as it seems, and the results are so worth it. A garnish of honey roasted peanuts adds so much crunch and flavor, a delicious contrast to the smooth, creamy pie, and chocolate shavings decorate the top, too.

The next time you’re tasked with making dessert for a gathering, or when your sweet tooth simply rears its head an needs to be sated with nothing short of a dessert masterpiece, try Ryan Scott’s Rachael Ray-Approved salted peanut butter chocolate cream pie. The only thing you’ll regret is not having tried it sooner.

