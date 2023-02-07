Valerie Bertinelli’s Tangy Lemon Ricotta Waffles Should Be On Your Valentine’s Day Brunch Menu

If you’re planning a brunch bonanza for Valentine’s Day this year — be it for your special someone or gaggle of gal pals — then you need to put Valerie Bertinelli’s sweet and zesty Lemon Ricotta Waffles on the menu. They satisfy your sweet tooth yet tantalize the tastebuds with hints of lemon, tangy ricotta, and, if you go all out, spoonfuls of mascarpone cheese and cool raspberry jam. Talk about decadence.

Bertinelli shared her Lemon Ricotta Waffles recipe on her Food Network show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, a clip of which was recently shared on the Food Network Instagram account. “Cool and creamy mascarpone cheese balances out the tart lemon flavor of @wolfiesmom’s fluffy brunch waffles,” the caption reads.

The waffles start out like any other waffle recipe with flour, baking powder, sugar, “and always in sweet stuff, a little bit of salt,” Bertinelli says in the clip. It’s in the wet ingredients mixture where the fun begins.

Ricotta cheese is combined with vanilla, melted butter, half-and-half, an egg, lemon juice, and lemon zest. “And the whole point of zest is to get that intense flavor, that intense oil from the skin,” Bertinelli says.

Everything is then combined together and ladled into the waffle maker.

And rather than traditional maple syrup, Bertinelli likes to top these waffles with a mascarpone raspberry whipped cream, made with raspberry jam, mascarpone cheese, and a bit of heavy cream. This topping comes together in just a few seconds.

Though, these waffles are good enough to eat on their own with just a bit of melted butter on top!

Start your Valentine’s Day off with something so sweet, your Valentine won’t know how the day could get much better. Grab Bertinelli’s full Lemon Ricotta Waffles recipe here.

