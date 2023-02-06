Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, initiated the recall on Friday. It includes dozens of brand names in nine states and Washington, DC, which were sold from Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 2023. They were recalled “because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the official announcement.

They added, “the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” No illnesses have been reported yet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of listeria include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Symptoms usually start within several days of eating contaminated food and are usually treated with antibiotics. Contact your doctor if you notice any of those symptoms.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall:

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label, with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name. All recalled products have a “fresh through” or “sell through” date ranging from Jan. 31, 2023-Feb. 6, 2023. Recalled products include breakfast sandwiches, salads, muffins, tuna sandwiches, fresh pineapple, fresh grapes, yogurts, wraps, and more sold in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers. The full list can be found HERE. Recalled products were distributed in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8am to 4pm EST.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: