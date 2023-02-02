Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Game Day Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think about football snacks, you might not think about Giada De Laurentiis, but hear us out. De Laurentiis has a way of turning the most basic party foods into the type of snacks you just can’t stop eating. Keep your chips, but why not pair them with homemade bacon and caramelized onion dip instead of the sludge you usually get at the store? Wings are essential, but you’ll like them even more with a balsamic-lemon glaze. You get the idea – De Laurentiis is a pro at taking your favorite snacky items and amping them up to 100, which is what we’re all looking for one what’s arguably the biggest snacking day of the year. Take a look at the recipes below and you’ll find yourself excited for the big game…even if you’re not really a football fan to begin with.

Bacon and Caramelized Onion Dip

You’ve got to have chips and dip at your Super Bowl party, but homemade dip will make you the true MVP of the day.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Balsamic Roasted Chicken Wings

De Laurentiis uses a sweet-tangy balsamic glaze to make her roasted chicken. You can use it on any roasted chicken parts, but chicken wings are an obvious choice for the big game.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili Verde

Chili is a game day classic, but this year, why not make chili your vegetarian option? De Laurentiis’ version is full of fresh flavors and hearty goodness, but don’t be afraid to go wild with your toppings and garnishes…it is the Super Bowl, after all.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Lemon Chicken Bocconcini

De Laurentiis calls these lemon chicken bocconcini “the Italian version of chicken nuggets.” They’re surprisingly easy to make, and even easier to eat.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Ricotta Orzo Meatballs

Meatballs are a game day classic, but we like De Laurentiis’ saucy version, with tender meatballs made with ricotta cheese and orzo. Serve with toasted Hawaiian rolls so everyone can make their own meatball sliders.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Loaded Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Cookies

You always need at least one sweet treat available on the snack table, and these chocolate chip hazelnut cookies fit the bill.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Italian Cheese Board

A cheese and meat platter is a natural choice for a big gathering, and De Laurentiis has tons of advice for making a perfect Italian cheese board with authentic accompaniments.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Sausage-Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Sausage? Bacon? Dates? We’re sold!

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Bacon Bourbon Brussels Sprouts Skewers

Some might scoff if you tell them you’re serving brussels sprouts on game day, but they’ll change their tune when they discover your recipe includes thick-cut bacon and a sweet bourbon glaze.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and peppers will never go out of style, and we love how easy De Laurentiis makes it with her sheet pan recipe.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Italian BBQ Shrimp

Bust out the grill (or crank up the temp on your oven) to make this savory spiced Italian BBQ shrimp. Think of it as a way more interesting answer to store-bought platters of shrimp cocktail.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

Candied Bacon Popcorn

Crunchy, savory, sweet, and salty, this candied bacon popcorn will cement your reputation as the ultimate game day party host.

Get the recipe from Giadzy.

