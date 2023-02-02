The Best Super Bowl Snacks at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of practical reasons to shop at Costco. It’s a great place to stock up on bulk amounts of household and kitchen staples for a discount, and thanks to the variety of products they offer, you can often get away with a one-stop-shop for the week, instead of having to go to multiple stores to get what you need. But the real reason why we love to shop at Costco isn’t very practical at all: it’s because we love their snacks! From the bakery section full of sweets and treats, to the freezer aisle loaded with temptations, Costco is our favorite place to grab fun foods for our parties and hang outs. And with the Super Bowl coming up, there’s no better time to finally get a Costco membership so you can stock up on game day snacks before the big event.

These are just a few of the tastiest items we’ve seen that would be perfect for your parties. Keep in mind that Costco’s pricing and selection can vary by store…but that’s all the more reason to grab a membership and see what culinary delights your local Costco has in stock.

Fried Pickle And Ranch Dip, $6.49

Why stick to boring French onion dip when you could serve chips with a Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip instead?

Ginger Scallion Chicken Meatballs, $16.79

These Ginger Scallion Chicken Meatballs are the perfect base for classic slow cooker sweet-and-sour meatballs, or you can cook them in a skillet or in the oven, and serve with your favorite sauce for dipping.

Rojo’s Chicken Ranchera Layer Dip 2-Pack, $11.99

Grab a bag of tortilla chips and Rojo’s Chicken Ranchera Layer Dip, and you’ve got a classic Super Bowl snack on hand without any of the work it usually takes to make a layered dip.

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

Pre-heat your air-fryer, because you’re going to want it ready to cook up as many of these crispy Fried Dill Pickle Chips as your heart desires.

Wilde Buffalo Style Chicken Protein Chips, $8.99

Think of these protein chips like the chicken version of pork rinds. They even have a spicy Buffalo flavor, like your favorite wings.

Junior’s Football Layer Cake, $16.99

A layer cake shaped like a football is the perfect way to inject some sweetness into your game day shenanigans.

Ling Ling Chicken Potstickers, $10.99

These frozen potstickers have been a fan favorite for years, and for good reason. They cook up quickly, are faster to make at home than waiting for a delivery order, and even come with dipping sauce.

Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels, $8.39

This is what we mean by Costco being the best place to pick up snacks — they have Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels, a sweet, salty, crunchy, and minty snack to help counteract the savory items on your table.

Maine Lobster Risotto Bites, $12.99

How posh! Lobster risotto, for the Super Bowl? Thanks to Costco, it can happen, and this is another one you’ll want to get the air-fryer out for.

Impossible “Chicken” Nuggets, $12.39

Vegans and vegetarians don’t have to be left out of the fun. Pair these Impossible Nuggets with BBQ sauce or another dairy-free dip for a yummy meatless snack.

