This TikTok-famous Whisk Folds Flat for Easy Cleaning & It’s on Sale for Just $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A basic whisk is an essential tool every chef of any skill level needs in their arsenal. But they can be a real pain to clean in between uses. That’s why the viral Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk folds flat — for easy cleaning, storage, and multiple uses.

Having gone viral on TikTok, the Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk seems like a genius solution to the cleaning and storage issue. It’s a silicone-coated steel whisk that twists open for beating and whipping and then folds flat for scraping, folding, and stirring sauces and gravies. Plus, it’s currently on sale for just $9.

“It expands when you twist it at the base for whipping up your ingredients and flattens completely for blending,” TikTok user Rachel Meaders (@rachel_meaders) says in her viral video that has over 129,000 likes. “You can scrape all the ingredients off your whisk super easily. It’s dishwasher safe and you can store it away in a drawer without taking up too much room.”

Image: Joseph Joseph

Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk $9 Buy now

Amazon shoppers love this dual whisk, too. “So easy to use, clean, and store!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Every adult who buys this will feel like a child who gets a new toy when they receive it!!”

Another reviewer wrote, “It’s two whisks in one, an oval one for blending and a flat one for deglazing. Each position firmly locks in with a twist and a click. Coated for use on nonstick surfaces. Easy to clean. Hope it lasts a long time because it’s going to get used a lot.”

Pick yourself up a Joseph Joseph Twist Whisk to see what all the hype is about and improve your cooking skills with a simple twist and click!

Related story These 100 Square Foot Blankets Will Make Valentine’s Day Extra Cozy This Year—& They’re $25 Off Right Now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: