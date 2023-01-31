This One-Pan BBQ Chicken Recipe Is Your Next Easy & Impressive Weeknight Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A whole roast chicken has become the standard for an elegant dinner recipe, but all that cook time and basting is too much for a simple night in. If you want the same flavor and a more hands-off way to do it, spatchcocking is the way to go, and Ree Drummond’s BBQ spatchcock chicken recipe for the Food Network is the perfect hands-off one-pan meal to test this technique.

Not a confident spatchcock-er? Don’t worry, Drummond will walk you through every step of the way, and it’s truly the only intensive part of this easy dinner recipe. Simply seasoned with salt, pepper, olive oil, garlic cloves, and two cups of your favorite BBQ sauce, this chicken dinner is rounded out with big chunks of chopped carrot and red onion that cook alongside your spatchcocked bird.

For the spatchcocking itself, all you’ll need is a cutting board and a pair of kitchen shears — one long snip along the backbone, press the chicken flat, and you’re good to go. Pile it onto your sheet pan with the carrot and onion, cover it in oil, salt, and pepper, and roast at 425 for 25 minutes. After that, you’ll add the garlic cloves and brush your bird with BBQ sauce every 10 minutes for another 30 total, let the whole thing rest for 10, and serve up.

Home chefs love how easy (and easy-to-clean) this recipe is and how much variability is possible, from switching up the veggies to the sauce: “A great weeknight dinner! I’ve cooked this several times and used different vegetables each time,” one reviewer writes. “For the versatility ~ using different vegetables and different sauces ~ and only dirtying one pan, I give this a 5-star rating.”

