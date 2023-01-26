Martha Stewart’s Creamy Bacon Orzo With Salmon Is a One-pan Wonder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always hear that we should be eating more fish instead of red meat, but if you aren’t used to cooking with seafood, it can be tricky knowing just where to start. Sure, broiled salmon with teriyaki sauce on it is a tasty and quick meal sometimes, but you don’t really want to eat just that, do you? If you’ve felt intimidated by cooking seafood, Martha Stewart has the recipe for you. It’s an easy, one-pan baked salmon dish, and it’s cooked over a bed of orzo that’s surprisingly creamy, even though this dish is dairy-free.

This entire meal is made in a cast iron skillet, which can go from stove top to oven with no problem. It’s one of our favorite tools for making one-pan meals, and Stewart’s, too, featured heavily in her cookbook One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals From Your Skillet, Slow Cooker, Stockpot, and More.

To start, Stewart has you sauté the bacon, onion, and some celery in your skillet, then adds the orzo with its cooking liquid. Once the orzo is nearly tender, it’s time to add the salmon.

The salmon is seasoned simply with salt, pepper, and coriander. We recommend using a high-quality coriander, like Burlap & Barrel’s Red River Coriander. The coriander seeds are whole, and the jar has a grinder top, so you can freshly grind the coriander whenever a recipe calls for it. The difference in taste is dramatic — like the difference between dusty pre-ground black pepper, and freshly cracked.

Baked together in the oven, the dish comes out flavorful and fragrant. Stewart stirs in fresh radicchio and chopped celery after the pan comes out of the oven, which adds a vegetal freshness, a slight hint of bitterness that contrasts beautifully with the rich salmon, and some crunch and color to boot.

You can get the full recipe here, and we have a feeling that once you master this easy one-pan salmon recipe, it’ll be just the beginning of your seafood journey.

