Bobby Flay’s Scrambled Eggs With Prosciutto Is an Elegant Valentine’s Day Brunch Idea

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and as much as we love the panic-inducing search for a restaurant with available reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner (ahem), these days we’re just as likely to make something at home for a celebration. Whether it’s for a romantic partner, a group of friends, or a fun meal for the whole family to enjoy, we think Valentine’s Day brunch is the real winning way to celebrate this love-filled holiday. Another thing we love? Bobby Flay. And he recently shared a breakfast recipe that we think would be perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any weekend brunch, really, with a few special touches that set it above your basic diner breakfast.

Every element of Flay’s breakfast is special. Instead of bacon, he calls for prosciutto. Instead of plain old scrambled eggs, he whisks them, strains them, enriches them with crème fraîche and plenty of butter, and seasons them with a hint of red pepper flakes, and adds a garnish of freshly grated Parm.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Flay says in the intro to the recipe, “My scrambled eggs have become somewhat of a calling card among my closest friends and family. I used to make them for Sophie and her friends when they were growing up and they were always a hit.” Sophie Flay is one lucky gal if this is the food she grew up on, and her dad’s book Sundays with Sophie: Flay Family Recipes for Any Day of the Week makes us even more jealous.

Flay serves his custardy scrambled eggs and crispy prosciutto on toasted focaccia bread. You could pick some up from the store or a local bakery, but Flay opts to make his own.

Courtesy of Simon and Schuster.

In an endearing reveal, Flay shares that, “During quarantine I really got into baking this focaccia developed by Samin Nosrat for her show Salt Fat Acid Heat.” Um, hi, hello, US TOO, bestie! It’s kind of nice to know that while we were all stuck at home, even stars like Flay were watching the same television shows and cooking the same recipes as us. We can vouch for Nosrat’s otherworldy focaccia. But if you’re looking for something a little easier, this Bon Appetit recipe is divine, too.

Flay serves everything like an open-faced sandwich or panini, and it’s the classiest version of a breakfast sandwich that we can think of. Serve with coffee, mimosas, and long stem strawberries for the perfect Valentine’s Day brunch, and you won’t regret not wasting time trying to get that way-too-expensive dinner reservation.

