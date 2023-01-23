Jennifer Garner & Julianne Moore Are Loving the Classic Soup Recipe Ina Garten Just Shared

When it comes to creating fabulous — easy! — dinner ideas, nobody does it like Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa’s latest lunchtime soup recipe even received glowing reviews from A-list celebrities Jennifer Garner and Julianne Moore!

“I love soup for lunch because you can make a big batch and freeze it in quart containers,” Garten captioned a new post on Instagram today. “It’s nutritious, comforting, and best of all, you can reheat it in a few minutes before lunch.”

She added, “It’s so delicious and satisfying on a cold, rainy day!”

The Italian Wedding Soup recipe, which Garten originally shared in her 2008 cookbook Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics, is rated beginner-level and makes 6-8 servings. The soup is made with homemade chicken stock, a dash of white wine, veggies, and more. But the crowning glory are the savory ground chicken meatballs, made with spices, cheese, and other ingredients that pack in the flavor.

The Food Network star also shared two photos of the recipe. In the first, you can see the finished soup, which looks hearty and nutritious. In the second, you can see the freshly baked meatballs cooling on the pan, and whoa — they are crispy, golden goodness that you just know will be amazing!

Garner thinks so, too, commenting, "YUM, @inagarten !"

The When You Finish Saving The World star also showed this recipe some love. Moore wrote on the post: “❤️.”

Someone else shared, “This is our favorite soup! The meatballs are possibly THE BEST meatballs you will ever try, of any genre. I make this for friends who are sick and one claimed it cured her Covid! Absolutely fantastic recipe.”

Another wrote, “This is THE BEST soup. My boys sneak the meatballs off the cookie sheet! And they freeze great! Thank you Ina!!!”

“Family favorite here,” someone else wrote, then shared a genius tip: “I double the meatballs and save half for snacking.”

The easy recipe requires assembling the meatballs, then baking them in the oven first. Next, you’ll heat up soup ingredients in a large soup pot. The meatballs and a couple other ingredients are added at the very end before dishing it up and serving with grated Parmesan cheese on top. Yum!

This is great for dinner on a cold night or for pulling out of the freezer to serve for lunch. And with such glowing reviews, how can you resist trying it?

Get Garten’s full Italian Wedding Soup recipe online here.

