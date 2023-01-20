If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When late afternoon rolls around and you need a little pick-me-up, what are you reaching for? If you’re like us, you’re craving something sweet — and while we might turn towards protein bars to fulfill that craving, many of those are often so deceptively processed and sugar-filled that we may as well have just gotten the cookie we really wanted. B.T.R. Nation knows the struggle of wanting something sweet but wanting to be health-conscious too, and they created the perfect, good-for-you protein bar to solve it — and now, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, they’ve created the perfect treat to reach for when you’re craving chocolate too, with all the same health benefits.

B.T.R. Nation is now selling dark chocolate superfood truffle cups, which look and taste like heavenly little dessert bites — think Reese’s cups meets Godiva truffles. These truffle cups are filled with the same plant-based, fiber-rich ingredients as their protein bars, and come in Snickerdoodle, Brownie Batter, and Cherry flavors, each naturally sweetened with ingredients like dates and monkfruit and containing no added sugars. These chocolates are vegan, paleo, and keto-safe, and approved by registered dietitians and doctors, so truly, no matter what your dietary needs or preferences are, these treats will measure up.

Dark Chocolate Superfood Truffle Cups Variety Pack B.T.R. Nation.

For the ultimate superfood truffle experience, you’ll want to dive right in and order their variety pack, which includes all three flavors and is currently on sale for $36.99. One avowed Reese’s fan wrote in that these are the first healthy snack to replace their obsession, and their comments are way too relatable: “That orange package in the store always calls out to me. Those ‘peanut butter cups‘ have always been my guiltiest pleasure. No longer! While none of these are quite that same fake peanut butter flavor, these are close enough to hit that same sweet spot while also knowing that they are clean and healthy, with no sugar. Seriously, all three flavors of these are phenomenal.”

Superfood Truffle Cups: Variety Pack $36.99 Buy now

Snickerdoodle Pick-Me-Up Superfood Truffle Cups B.T.R. Nation.

This snickerdoodle flavor tastes like your favorite cinnamon sugar cookie and is loaded with organic cordyceps mushrooms for even more health-boosting properties. “These are like the best peanut butter cups but instead of peanut butter, it’s cinnamon snickerdoodle goodness,” one happy shopper writes.

Snickerdoodle Truffle Cups $12.99 Buy now

Wind-Me-Down Cherry Superfood Truffle Cups B.T.R. Nation.

The wind-me-down cherry flavor is made with real organic tart cherries, coconut, and ethically sourced cacao, and tastes like a rich cherry chocolate truffle. “Where have these bars been all my life?” one review reads. “I love every flavor and they are so creamy and filling and satisfying to hold you over in the afternoon slump.”

Cherry Truffle Cups $12.99 Buy now

Cloud Nine Brownie Batter Superfood Truffle Cups B.T.R. Nation.

If you're looking for the peanut-butter cup experience, brownie batter just might be your favorite flavor. Loaded with organic hazelnut butter, these taste like your favorite brownies with a nutty kick, and are boosted with reishi mushrooms for extra health benefits and energy support.

Brownie Batter Truffle Cups $12.99 Buy now

If you need your daily dose of sweetness but don’t want to be reaching for real chocolate every day, these treats offer all the flavor without the processed ingredients and added sugars you’ll find in chocolates and protein bars alike. Try them today to get that Valentine’s Day feeling going early.

