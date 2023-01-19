Martha Stewart’s Breakfast Cookies Might Actually Get You To Eat Something in the Morning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be real. We know that we’re supposed to eat breakfast. It seems like study after study shows that eating something in the morning helps prime your brain for a smoother and more functional day ahead. But the truth is that when we’re deciding between 15 more minutes of sleep or a boring bowl of oatmeal to suck down before work, well, we always choose the extra sleep. Hey, that’s good for you too, right? But there’s a better way. What if there was an easy, grab-and-go breakfast you had waiting for you in the morning that you were actually excited to eat? We’re talking about Martha Stewart’s legendary breakfast cookies.

Martha Stewart is known to be a master of cookies (she’s written not one, but two books entirely dedicated to the subject), so you can trust that even though her recipe is full of good-for-you ingredients like oats, whole wheat flour, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and more, it also doesn’t skimp on the good stuff. However, if you’re a little put off by the amount of butter and brown sugar called for in the recipe, commenters said they’ve had success replacing some of the butter with apple sauce, reducing the amount of sugar, and adding in their own favorite ingredients like dried fruits and various nuts and seeds.

These cookies are pretty enormous. Stewart’s recipe says it makes 8 large cookies using a 1-cup scoop, but you can see that there are more than 15 cups of ingredients in this recipe, so you’re more likely to get at least 16 cookies if you use a 1-cup scoop, or 32 if you use a more reasonable 1/2 cup scoop. These quantities also help justify the amount of butter and sugar called for in the recipe! Make one batch, and you’ll have plenty of cookies to freeze for later, or you and the family can just eat these for breakfast cookies throughout the week. They taste divine with coffee and tea.

Full of oats, soft and chewy, yet full of crunchy nuts and the satisfying bits of dried fruit, this is one breakfast goody that you’ll actually be excited to wake up for. Bring a platter of them to your next morning meeting at work, and you might be looking at a promotion…at least socially.

