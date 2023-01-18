Move Over Trader Joe’s, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own spicy-sweet seasoning, and you’ll want to sprinkle it on pretty much everything.

Kirkland’s Signature Sriracha Seasoning comes in a gigantic 15 oz container, so spice lovers won’t have to worry about running out too soon. Costco members can find it in stores, or on Costco’s website, where it sells for $8.69.

How do you use Sriracha seasoning? Basically, you can add it to anything you would add regular Sriracha sauce to: rice dishes, noodle bowls, pizza, eggs, burgers, sandwiches, and more. But you can also use the Sriracha seasoning, which has a tangy, sweet, and spicy flavor profile, in things like spice rubs, recipes for chili, meatballs, and more.

Thankfully, if you don’t have a Costco near you or aren’t a member (though you really should be, and you can sign up here), there are other options available. Spice Islands sells a spicy Sriracha Seasoning, and the trendy Flavor God brand has their own version of Sriracha seasoning, too.

Add a sprinkle here and a sprinkle there to make all of your food a little more interesting.

