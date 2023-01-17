Katie Lee Biegel’s Take on the Warm Salad Trend Includes Quinoa & a Heaping Handful of Fresh Herbs

If you’re a frequent flier of #FoodTok then you know that warm salads are all the rage. And although most of these warm salads are just a medley of roasted veggies with a homemade dressing, Katie Lee Biegel’s take on the trend includes adding a bunch of fresh herbs to brighten up the dish and kick flavors into high gear.

“Doing a little meal prep for the week here while Iris naps this afternoon,” Biegel wrote in the caption of a Jan. 16 Instagram post. “I made this salad plus some seared tofu and chicken breasts. Yummmm!!!”

As The Kitchen star wrote in the caption of her post, the salad starts with a base of roasted zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and carrots — though you can add or substitute any veggies of your choosing. Brussels sprouts, broccoli rabe, cauliflower, and sweet potato could be delicious in this salad, too!

Biegel also wrote that she likes to roast her veggies until they begin to char, which, for her oven, usually takes about 35 to 40 minutes. So make sure you have some time carved out to really let the roasting bring out the flavor of your vegetables.

To add a bit of texture, Biegel combines her vegetables with cooked quinoa. And to bring some freshness to the dish, she adds a bunch of fresh herbs. “I just used parsley today but usually I do a mix of soft herbs like cilantro, mint, and basil,” she wrote in the caption.

And to play on the brightness of the herbs, Biegel dresses the entire salad with a lemon and garlic dressing that is so simple to make. Just grate a garlic clove into a mixture of lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Biegel added, “I usually add avocado when it’s time to eat!”

Eat this salad on its own, as a side with some chicken or tofu, or keep it in your fridge to enjoy as a quick lunch later in the week. This recipe is so versatile that you’ll find yourself making it throughout the rest of the winter and into spring.