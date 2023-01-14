Martha Stewart’s Healthy Cookie Recipe Is Perfect For Making Your Kids Eat Healthier Without Realizing It

Martha Stewart just gave us a present for 2023: a healthy cookie recipe that even our kids will love!

On Jan 12, Stewart shared a mouth-watering video of her cookie recipe that anyone of any age will adore. She posted the video with the caption, “Pull a fast one on the kids: In just 10 minutes, whip up the dough for these sweet, crunchy treats made with whole-wheat flour. Many recipes for baked goods can be tweaked to use equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, without losing flavor or texture. Follow along, or head to the link in our bio for the complete recipe.”

For this delicious recipe, you need to break out quite a few ingredients like rolled oats, all-purpose flour, dark-brown sugar, and more. (And don’t forget to swap out those chocolate chips for dried currants or raisins!)

Now, with a prep time of only 10 minutes and a cooking time of under 30 minutes, everyone in the household can enjoy these in no time (and have enough for seconds!) For the four-step recipe, it’s almost like a no-brainer when recreating it because you start by whisking the powdered ingredients, and in no time, you’ll be cooling it on the sheets for five minutes!

It’s that easy!

Get Stewart’s Healthy Oatmeal Cookies recipe here.

Instead of grabbing another cookbook, why not snag a copy of one of her life manuals? Stewart’s book The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything is available on Amazon Kindle and it’ll help you get (almost) everything in life together.