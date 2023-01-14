Shoppers Are ‘Obsessed’ With This $9 ‘Game-Changing’ Meat & Potato Masher Tool With Over 39,000 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to upgrading our kitchens, we always look for the best of the best. Whether it be kitchen appliances or handy, new gadgets, we love making dinner time as fast and easy as possible.

Instead of spending an arm and a leg, why not spend only $9 for a tool that lets you mash any food you like for that creamy, sought-after texture? You read that right, we found an Amazon bestselling tool that’s a staple in thousands of shoppers’ kitchens, and it’s less than $10.

Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat and Potato Masher $8.99, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat and Potato Masher is a powerful and multi-functional cooking tool that works with a variety of staple foods like ground beef, turkey, and more. With the five-blade design, this heat-resistant meat masher can also double with softer foods such as potatoes, yams, pumpkin, bananas, and more. Not only is it super easy to use, but it works with any type of cookware you have, from nonstick to coated.

Per the brand, all you have to do is mash by pressing the blades into the food as desired.

With over 46,000 reviews at 4.8 stars (and over 39,000 five-star reviews), this is a bestseller for a reason! Many shoppers, including this one, are “obsessed” with the tool, saying, “I have wanted one of these for ages and I’m so glad I finally bought it. It makes it so much easier to cook ground meat. This tool isn’t the easiest to clean because of all the corners inside it, but it’s worth the trade off on cooking. You can also just throw it in the dishwasher which is obviously helpful.”

Another shopper added that this is “the kitchen gadget you didn’t know you needed,” saying, “This little gadget gets ground meat separated into small pieces better than anything else. I love it! Heat resistant and super easy to clean. I was concerned it would feel cheap or like it would break easily. It’s super sturdy. 10/10 recommend.”

