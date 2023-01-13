Martha Stewart’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays might be past us, but our cravings for cookies haven’t subsided, not one bit. We’ve worked through our cookie swap stash already, so you know what that means, right? It means that we’ve been looking for new cookie recipes to get excited about, and wouldn’t you know that Martha Stewart, who literally wrote the book on cookies, seems to know just how we’re feeling. Stewart recently shared a new cookie recipe on her Instagram account, and chocolate peanut butter lovers are going to want to check this one out.

The cookies pack a punch of both chocolate flavor and peanut butter goodness. The cookies are made with a Dutch cocoa dough, and they’re also dotted through with chocolate chips.

Dutch cocoa (Hershey’s Special Dark is probably the one you’ll find at the grocery store, though we’re partial to King Arthur’s Black Cocoa) gives the cookies a deep, dark chocolate color. It’s what gives chocolate wafer cookies and Oreos their rich color as well.

But the crown jewel of the cookies is their creamy peanut butter filling. The peanut butter is mixed with some brown sugar to give it a little extra sweetness, and then is sandwiched between two balls of cookie dough until it’s completely encased. Stewart recommends using a 1 1/4 inch cookie dough scoop to make sure the cookies are a consistent size and cook evenly.

To ensure that the cookies don’t burn on the bottom, make sure you don’t use a dark non-stick pan. Instead, try an aluminum rimmed baking sheet (like these ones from Nordic Ware), and line it with a Silpat or parchment paper so your cookies don’t stick.

The result? After a quick bake in the oven, you’ve got warm, chocolatey cookies with a gooey, creamy peanut butter center. This is one treat you’ll definitely want to eat accompanied by an ice cold glass of milk.

